Michigan Grassfest Success
On November 5th, the Osceola-Lake Conservation District in partnership with the Newaygo Conservation District, MSUE, NRCS, CISCO Seeds, Thornton Agriculture, and local farms hosted the first-ever Michigan Grassfest. The sold-out event and was a resounding success. Farmers came from as far as the Upper Peninsula for what is to be the first of a series of events, all geared towards connecting farms and resources.
Farmers Helping Farmers
The event was first drawn up by a group of Michigan livestock producers who realized that the challenges experienced on their farms were being echoed by their farming networks. After many discussions, one of the problems that seemed most common was the difficulty in accessing new markets for farm products.
According to Jack Thornton, owner of Thornton Agriculture and a current board member for the Osceola-Lake Conservation District, “As farmers, we often hear from large businesses and local consumers that they want to buy local products. Unfortunately, there is not always a lot of follow through from these buyers when it comes to purchasing our products. My farm sells high-quality beef. Despite my best efforts, we only have two local buyers... the rest gets shipped to the big cities or sold at auction. We [farmers] work very hard to market our products, but it seems like we need to find a new approach or new markets all together.”
Lessons Learned
The event’s keynote presentation was given by Jon Nelson, owner of JNelson Farms, a 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef operation in Hope, Mich. He discussed principles of marketing farm products, as well as what he has learned throughout his farming career. Nelson summed up the difficulties of marketing in the following way: “As small producers, it is challenging to manage all the different activities required to produce our products and then get them to our customers. Some of the challenges we all share around marketing and sales include:
Balancing supply with changing demand
Identifying the right value proposition for the products being sold
Setting pricing that is affordable and attractive to potential customers while still creating positive cash flow for the farm
Using the best methods of promotion — farm visits, social media, website, etc.”
Future Events
The input gathered from farmers at the first-ever Michigan Grassfest will help to shape future events. “I was really encouraged by the enthusiastic participation of all those who attended the first MI Grassfest,” said Nelson. “I look forward to the future cooperation of this group, including future networking events.”
If you would like to receive updates on future events, please contact Symon Cronk, MAEAP Technician for the Newaygo Conservation District at symon.cronk@macd.org.
New Roles
As I wrote this article, it occurred to me that this is my last Conservation Corner article. Over the past three years, I have served as the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Technician for the Osceola-Lake Conservation District. In that time, I met many amazing colleagues and clients, who are too numerous to mention here. They taught me so much about the field of conservation and about the spectacular natural resources in northern Michigan. I owe them all the biggest, “thank you!”
Thankfully, I am not going too far. I am continuing my career in Michigan conservation as project manager for the Ottawa Conservation District’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. It is a big change, but I am very excited for the new adventure.
Alex Svoboda is the Regional Conservation Partnership Program- Project Manager for the Ottawa Conservation District. For more information, contact him at alex.svoboda@macd.org.
