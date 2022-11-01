The Osceola-Lake Conservation District is excited to be hosting an upcoming event, Michigan Grassfest, in cooperation with MSUE, NRCS, MAEAP and a group of local farmers on November 4. The event will run from 3-6:30 p.m. and will be located at the Osceola County Fairgrounds Community Building, 101 Recreation Ave., Evart.
Michigan Grassfest Event
Michigan Grassfest is a continuing series of events focused on grass-based forage systems for livestock production. The group was started to give like-minded producers the ability to meet with other producers and natural resource professionals. Producers realize the challenges experienced on their farms were being echoed by their farming networks.
Last year’s event drew a large crowd of producers from around the state and was a combination of lectures and peer networking. This upcoming event will have a focus on roundtable discussions, lectures, introductions to resource professionals, informal networking and fostering collaboration.
On the Agenda
The panelists facilitating the discussion are experienced graziers from across Michigan. They bring a wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and knowledge to offer other producers. Members of the panel include: Jack Thornton of Meadow Creek Ranch, Luke Eising of Provision Family Farms, Jon Nelson of JNelson Farms, and Brandi Mitchell of Mitchell Cat Creek Farms.
The panel discussion topics include: winter watering for livestock, winter feeding options, and open topic discussions with the participants. Additional speakers presenting include: Kable Thurlow MSU Extension Educator for Beef & Grazing, Dr. Matt Raven of the Savory Institute, Greg White NRCS, Brandi Mitchell MAEAP, and Jon Nelson on an upcoming Soil Health Academy event as well as collaboration.
Register Today
Please register for the event as space is limited. Producers are encouraged to bring a list of questions with them that they can seek answers to during the event. You can find the link to register at Eventbrite.com by searching Michigan Grassfest or follow the link provided below. The group welcomes all skill levels of graziers, with any type of livestock.
Grazing and grassland management can be a critically important topic for many producers. If you graze livestock and want to learn more about the challenges others have faced and the solutions they have found, this is the group for you. You may also register or ask questions by calling the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8005.
Eventbrite registration page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/michigan-grassfest-tickets-425027969097?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb
Upcoming 2023 Pasture Walk Series
The Osceola-Lake Conservation District and its partners host a variety of events throughout the year. A program similar to Michigan Grassfest is the Pasture Walk Series.
This past year, three different farms were featured at separate events. At each farm, a brief overview is given to the farm’s conservation practices, number of head, grazing strategies, obstacles and any innovative ideas they have created to solve problems. The group then tours the farm, observing things such as: fencing, pastures, livestock and asking questions as they go. Resource professionals are on hand to offer recommendations or discuss program specific items and management practices.
Attendees at all three events expressed the walks were beneficial, and something that they would like to see continue. In 2023, the plan is to continue with the Pasture Walk Series, focusing on visiting three new farms. These events help bring producers as well as resource professionals together from around the state. Networking, sharing knowledge, learning about conservation programs available and promoting a sense of community is what this series is all about.
Mark Your Calendars
Please mark your calendars, Michigan Grassfest is happening Friday, November 4, from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Fairgrounds Community Building, 101 Recreation Ave, Evart. The Pasture walk series will resume in the summer of 2023, make sure you are on the Osceola-Lake Conservation District’s mailing list to stay up to dates with programs being offered throughout the year, and follow us on Facebook, too! For questions regarding Michigan Grassfest or the Pasture Walk Series, please call Brandi Mitchell, MAEAP Technician for Osceola-Lake Conservation District, at 231-465-8005, or email brandi.mitchell@macd.org.
Brandi Mitchell is the MAEAP Technician for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information, contact her at (231) 465-8005, brandi.mitchell@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
