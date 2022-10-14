September Hogs and Pigs
Michigan’s total hog and pig inventory on September 1 was estimated at 1.2 million head, down 30,000 head from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Breeding hog inventory, at 110,000 head, was down 5,000 from last September. Market hog inventory, at 1.09 million head, was down 2 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter for the June to August quarter was 10.90, compared to 10.8 from the same period last year.
United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1 , 2022 was 73.8 million head. This was down 1 percent from September 1, 2021, but up 2 percent from June 1, 2022. Breeding inventory, at 6.15 million head, was down 1 percent from last year, and down slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 67.6 million head, was down 1 percent from last year, but up 2 percent from last quarter.
The June-August 2022 pig crop, at 33.6 million head, was down 1 percent from 2021. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.02 million head, down 1 percent from 2021. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.13 for the June-August period, unchanged from last year.
United States hog producers intend to have 2.97 million sows farrow during September-November 2022 quarter, down 2 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and down 6 percent from the same period two years earlier. Intended farrowings for December2022-February 2023, at 2.90 million sows, are down 1 percent from the same period one year earlier, and down 1 percent from the same period two years earlier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.