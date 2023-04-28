Michigan Honey production
Michigan honey production for 2022 totaled 3.36 million pounds, down 34 percent from 2021. This estimate included honey from producers with 5 or more colonies. Nationally, Michigan ranked ninth in honey production in 2022. Yields from Michigan’s 82,000 honey producing colonies averaged 41 pounds per colony from the previous year.
The Michigan honey price averaged $3.04 per pound, up 4 cents per pound from last year. Value of production totaled $10.2 million, down 33 percent from 2021. Honey stocks were 706 thousand pounds, down 64 percent from 2021.
