Michigan honey production
Michigan honey production for 2021 totaled 5.15 million pounds, up 15 percent from 2020. This estimate included honey from producers with 5 or more colonies. Nationally, Michigan ranked eighth in honey production in 2021. Yields from Michigan’s 101,000 honey producing colonies averaged 51 pounds in2021, up 9 percent from the previous year.
The Michigan honey price averaged $2.97 per pound, up 2 cents per pound from last year. Value of production totaled $15.3 million, up 16 percent from 2020. Honey stocks were 1.96 million pounds, up 41 percent from 2020.
Nationally, honey production in 2021 totaled 126 million pounds, down 14 percent from 2020. There were 2.70 million colonies producing honey in 2021, down slightly from 2020. Yield per colony averaged 46.9 pounds, down 14 percent from the 54.5 pounds in 2020. Colonies which produced honey in more than one state were counted in each state where the honey was produced. Therefore, at the United States level yield per colony may be understated, but total production would not be impacted. Colonies were not included if honey was not harvested. Producer honey stocks were 23.5 million pounds in December 15, 2021, down 41 percent from a year earlier. Stocks held by producers exclude those held under the commodity loan program.
United States honey prices increased 21 percent during 2021 to $2.54 per pound, compared to $2.10 per pound in 2020. United States and State level prices reflect the portions of honey sold through cooperatives, private, and retail channels. Prices for each color class were derived by weighing the quantities sold for each marketing channel. Prices for the 2020 crop reflect honey sold in 2020 and 2021. Some 2020 crop honey was sold in 2021, which caused some revisions to the 2020 crop prices.
