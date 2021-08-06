Michigan’s 2021 winter wheat production is forecast as 43.9 million bushels, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director USDA NASS, Great Lakes Region. This report is based on conditions as of July 1, 2021. Some highlights of the Crop Production Report follows:
The Michigan winter wheat yield is forecast at 77 bushels per acre, down 3 bushels from the previous month but up 2 bushels from last year. As of June 27, twenty percent of the crop was mature, 3 points above the 5-year average. Generally, the crop was in good shape with 59 percent of the crop rated in good to excellent condition compared with 62 percent at the same time last year. Farmers report reduced yield projections from the June 1 forecast due to very dry weather during grain fill.
Oat yield in Michigan is forecast at 53 bushels per acre, down 2 bushels from last year. As of June 27, forty-six percent of the crop was rated in good to excellent condition, compared with 81 percent last year. The crop was 61 percent headed on June 27, sixteen points above the 5-year average.
Nationally, winter wheat production is forecast at 1.36 billion bushels, up 4 percent from the June 1 forecast and up 16 percent from 2020. As of July 1, the United States yield is forecast at 53.6 bushels per acre, up 0.4 bushel from last month and up 2.7 bushels from last year’s average yield of 50.9 bushels per acre. Area expected to be harvested for grain or seed totals 25.4 million acres, unchanged from the Acreage report released on June 30, 2021, but up 11 percent from last year.
U.S. oat production is forecast at 41.3 million bushels, down 37 percent from 2020. If realized, this would be the lowest production on record. Growers expect to harvest 722,000 acres for grain, unchanged from the Acreage report released on June 30, 2021, but down 28 percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of July 1, the United States yield is forecast at 57.2 bushels per acre, 7.9 bushels below the 2020 average yield. Record low production is expected in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
