Michigan July 1 small grains forecast
Michigan’s 2022 winter wheat production is forecast at 33.6 million bushels, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS. Great Lakes Region. This report is based on conditions as of July 1, 2022. Some highlights of the Crop Production Report follow:
The Michigan winter wheat yield is forecast at 79 bushels per acre, unchanged from the previous month but down 2 bushels from last year. As of June 26, fifteen percent of the crop was mature, 1 point above the 5- year average. The crop was in worse condition than last year with 48 percent of the crop rated in good to excellent condition compared with 59 percent at the same time last year.
Oat yield in Michigan is forecast at 59 bushels per acre, down 4 bushels from last year. As of June 26, sixty-four percent of the crops were rated in good to excellent condition, compared with 46 percent headed on June 26, two points above the 5-year average.
Nationally, winter wheat production is forecast at 1.20 billion bushels, up 2 percent from the June 1 forecast but down 6 percent from 2021. As of July 1, the United States yield is forecast at 48.0 bushels per acre, down 0.2 bushel from last month and down 2.2 bushels from last year’s average yield of 50.2 bushels per acre. Area expected to be harvested for grain or seed totals 25.0 million acres, unchanged from the Acreage report released on June 30, 2022, but down 2 percent from last year.
U.S. oat production is forecast at 52.6 million bushels, up 32 percent from 2021. Growers expect to harvest 796,000 acres for grain, unchanged from the previous forecast and up 22 percent from 2021. Based on conditions as of July 1, the United States yield is forecast at 66.1 bushels per acre, 4.8 bushels above the 2021 average yield.
