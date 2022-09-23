Michigan July agricultural prices
Prices received by Michigan Farmers for the full month of July 2022 are listed in the table below.
Some Michigan highlights were: July corn, at $6.50 per bushel, decreased $0.16 from June but increased $0.45 from last year: July wheat, at $7.74 per bushel, decreased $1.40 from June but increased $1.78 from last year: July milk, at $25.30 per ewt, decreased $1.00 from last month but increased $8.30 from last year.
Nationally, the July Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 134.7, decreased 0.1 percent from June but increased 26 percent from July 2021. At 124.2, the Crop Production Index was down 1.2 percent from last month but up 16 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 148.1 increased 202 percent from June and 38 percent from July last year. Producers received lower prices during July for broilers, soybeans, wheat, and corn but higher prices for market eggs, hay, hogs, and cattle. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In July, there was decreased monthly movement for milk, cattle, oranges, and broilers and increased marketing of wheat, grapes, hay, and cotton.
