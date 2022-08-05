Michigan June agricultural prices
Prices received by Michigan farmers for the full month of June 2022 are listed in the table below.
Some Michigan highlights were: June corn, at $6.66 per bushel, decreased $0.35 from May but increased $0.61 from last year; June soybeans, at $16.80 per bushel, increased $0.20 from last month and increased $0.60 from last year; June wheat, at $9.14 per bushel, decreased $0.23 from May but increased $2.65 from last year; June milk, at $26.30 per cwt., decreased $0.20 from last month but increased $8.30 from last year.
Nationally, the June Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 134.8, increased 0.2 percent from May and 26 percent from June 2021. At 125.6, the Crop Production Index was up 2.2 percent from last month and 17 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 144.9, decreased 0.8 percent from May, but increased 35 percent from June last year. Producers received higher prices during June for oranges, corn, hogs, and soybeans but lower prices for Strawberries, broilers, milk, and wheat. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marked also influences the indexes. In June, there was increased monthly movement for wheat, hay, peaches, and corn and decreased marketing of oranges, milk, broilers, and strawberries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.