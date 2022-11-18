Michigan November Crop Production
Dry weather during pollination and grain fill reduced the Michigan corn, soybean and sugarbeet crops, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. The November Crop Production Report is based on conditions as of November 1, 2022.
Michigan corn production is forecast at 323 million bushels, down 7 percent from last year. The yield is forecast at 164 bushels per acre, down 10 bushels from last year and down 2 bushels from last month.
Michigan’s soybean yield is forecast at 46 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from a year ago but unchanged from last month. Production is expected to be 103 million bushels, down 6 percent from 2021.
Michigan sugarbeet growers anticipate a yield of 30.5 tons per acre, down 6.9 tons from last year. Production is forecast at 4.18 million tons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.