Michigan October agricultural prices
Some Michigan highlights were: October corn, at $4.91 per bushel, decreased $0.57 from September but increased $1.24 from last year; October soybeans, at $12.30 per bushel, $0.50 from last month but increased $2.38 from last year; October wheat, at $6.09 per bushel, decreased $0.17 from September but increased $0.58 from last year; October milk, at $18.30 per cwt., increased $1.20 from last month and increased $1.40 from last year.
Nationally, the October Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 106.8, decreased 1.7 percent from September but increased 20 percent from October 2020. At 106.0, the Crop Production Index was down 2.1 percent from last month but up 21 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 108.1, decreased 0.8 percent from September, but increased 20 percent from October last year. Producers received lower prices during October for corn, hogs, market eggs, and broilers, and higher prices for lettuce, milk, sweet corn, and broccoli. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In October, there was increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, cotton, and calves and decreased marketing of cattle, milk, broilers, and wheat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.