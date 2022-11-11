Michigan October Crop Production
Michigan farmers anticipate smaller corn and soybean yields in 2022, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. The October Crop Production Report is based on conditions as of October 1, 2022. Some highlights of the report follow:
Michigan corn production is forecast at 327 million bushels, down 6 percent from last year. Michigan’s forecasted corn yield of 166 bushels per acre is down 8 bushels from last year and down 2 bushels from last month’s forecast.
Michigan’s soybean yield is forecast at 46 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from a year ago and down 1 bushel from last month’s forecast. Production is expected to be 103 million bushels, down 6 percent from last year.
Michigan dry bean growers expected their crop to yield 2,400 pounds per acre, down 10 pounds per acre from last year. Total production, at 5.11 million hundredweight, is up 2 percent from last year.
