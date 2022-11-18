Michigan Potato Production
Michigan’s 2022 potato crop is forecast to be 16.7 million hundredweight (cwt), down 14 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Directory of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Planted acres, at 45,000 decreased 1,000 acres from last year. Harvested acres, at 44,000, were down 1,000 from 2021. Average yield, forecasted at 380 cwt per acre, was down 50 cwt from the previous year. The first potato stocks estimate for the 2022 crop year will be released December 16, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.