Michigan potato production
Michigan’s 2021 potato crop is forecast to be 20.0 million hundredweight (cwt) up 14 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional office. Planted acres, at 50,000, increased 4,000 acres from last year. Harvested acres, at 48,800, were up 3,800 from 2020. Average yield, forecasted at 410 cwt per acre, was up 20 cwt from the previous year.
Nationally, production of fall potatoes for 2021 is forecast at 413.2 million cwt, down 2 percent from 2020. Area harvested, at 942,300 acres, is up 4 percent from the 2020 estimate. The average yield forecast, at 438 cwt per acre, is down 23 cwt per acre from a year ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.