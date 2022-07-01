Michigan potato stocks
Potato Stocks in Michigan on April 1, 2022, were estimated at 4.1 million hundredweight (cwt), up 21 percent from last year’s 3.4 million cwt. April’s stocks represent 21 percent of the total production. Stocks include potatoes stored by both processors and growers.
The major potato States held 129 million cwt in storage on April 1, 2022, up 3 percent from April 1, 2021. Potatoes in storage accounted for 31 percent of the States’ 2021 production compared with 30 percent a year earlier. The indicated potato disappearance, at 281 million cwt, was down 5 percent from the same period last year. Processors in the 8 States used 155 million cwt of potatoes for the season, up 6 percent from April 2021.
