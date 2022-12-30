Michigan Potato Stocks
Potato Stocks in Michigan on December 1, 2022, were estimated at 10.6 million hundredweight (cwt); down 11 percent from last year’s 11.9 million cwt. December’s stocks represent 63 percent of the total production. Stocks include potatoes stored by both processors and growers.
Potato States held 258 million cwt in storage on December 1, 2022, down 3 percent from December 1, 2021. Potatoes in storage accounted for 65 percent of the 2022 production, unchanged from the same period a year earlier. The indicated season to date disappearance, at 139 million cwt, was down 4 percent from the same period last year. Season to date shrink and loss, at 12.2 million cwt, was up slightly from the same time last year. Processors in the 8 States used 75.3 million cwt of potatoes for the season, down slightly from December 2021.
