Michigan potato stocks
Potato Stocks in Michigan on Dec. 1, were estimated at 12.4 million hundredweight (cwt); up 14 percent from last year’s 10.9 million cwt. December’s stocks represent 62 percent of the total production. Stocks include potatoes stored by both processors and growers.
Potato States held 265 million cwt in storage on December 1, 2021, down from December 1, 2020. Potatoes in storage accounted for 64 percent of the States’ 2021 production compared with 64 percent a year earlier. The indicated potato disappearance, at 148 million cwt, was down 1 percent from the same period last year. Season-to-date shrink and loss, at 13.2 million cwt, was 10 percent higher than the same time last year. Processors in the 8 states used 75.9 million cwt of potatoes for the season, up 5 percent from December 2020.
