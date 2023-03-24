Michigan Potato Stocks
Potato stocks in Michigan n February 1, 2023 were estimated at 7.2 million hundredweight (cwt); down 9 percent from last year’s 7.9 million cwt. February’s stocks represent 44 percent of the total production. Stocks indicate potatoes stored by both processors and growers.
Potatoes held in storage on February 1, 2023 totaled 192 million cwt, down 3 percent from February 1, 202. Potatoes in storage accounted for 49 percent of the 2022 production, up 1 percent from the same period a year earlier. The indicated season to date disappearance, at 200 million cwt, was down 5 percent from the same period last year. Season to date shrink and loss at 15.3 million cwt, was down slightly from the same time last year. Processors in the 8 States used 112 million cwt of potatoes for the season, down 2 percent from February 2022.
