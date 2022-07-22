Michigan Prospective Plantings
Michigan farmers intend to plant more soybeans and less corn in 2022 than they did last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office.
Michigan producers intend to plant 2.35 million acres of soybeans, up 9 percent from last year. Producers plan to plant 2.25 million acres of corn, down 4 percent from last year. Winter wheat seedings, at 470 thousand acres, were down 23 percent from 2020 fall plantings.
Area intended for harvest as dry hay in Michigan, at 800 thousand acres, is up 1 percent from last year. Oat planting intentions are down 27 percent from last year, to 40 thousand acres.
Michigan growers intend to plant fewer sugarbeets and dry beans in 2022 than they did in 2021.
Nationally, corn planted area for all purposes in 2022 is estimated at 89.5 million acres, down 4 percent or 3.87 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be down or unchanged in 43 of the 48 estimating States.
U.S. soybean planted area for 2022 is estimated at a record 91.0 million acres, up 4 percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 24 of the 29 estimating States.
Nationally, all wheat planted area for 2022 is estimated at 47.4 million acres, up 1 percent from 2021. If realized this represents the fifth lowest all wheat planted area since records began in 1919. The 2022 winter wheat planted area, at 34.2 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 6.89 million acres, are Soft Red Winter, and 3.62 million acres are White Winter. Area expected to be planted to other spring wheat for 2022 is estimated at 11.2 million acres, down 2 percent from 2021. Of this total, about 10.5 million acres are Hard Red Spring Wheat. Durum planted area for 2022 is expected to total 1.92 million acres, up 17 percent from the previous year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.