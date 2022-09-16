Michigan Sept. 1 crop forecast
A dry summer has Michigan farmers anticipating lower yields this year than they harvested last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Michigan farmers anticipate harvesting 1.97 million acres of corn for grain, down 20 thousand acres from last year and 2.23 million acres of soybean, up 90 thousand acres from last year.
A drier than normal August, especially in the North Central Lower Peninsula and the Thumb, caused farmers to reduce their anticipated corn yields from last month. Corn, soybean and sugar beet yields are all anticipated to be lower than last year. As of August 28, 5 percent of Michigan soybeans were dropping leaves, 2 points higher than the 5-year average.
Nationally, the forecasted 2022 U.S. corn crop, at 13.9 billion bushels, down 3 percent from the previous forecast and down 8 percent from 2021. Based on conditions as of September 1, yields are expected to average 172.5 bushels per harvested acre, down 2.9 bushels from the previous forecast and down 4.5 bushels from last year. Acreage updates were made in several States based on a thorough review of all available data. Total planted area, at 88.6 million acres, is down 1 percent from the previous estimate and down 5 percent from the previous year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 80.8 million acres, down 1 percent from the previous forecast and down 5 percent from the previous year.
The 2022 U.S. soybean crop is forecast at 4.38 billion bushels, down 3 percent from the previous forecast and down 1 percent from 2021. Based on conditions as of September 1, yields are expected to average 50.5 bushels per acre, down 1.4 bushels from the previous forecast and down 0.9 bushel from 2021. Total planted area, at 87.5 million acres, is down 1 percent from the previous estimate but up less than 1 percent from the previous year. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.6 million acres, down 1 percent from the previous forecast but up less than 1 percent from 2021. Acreage updates were made in several States based on a thorough review of all available data.
