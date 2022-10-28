Michigan September 1 Grain Stocks
On September 1, 2022, Michigan corn stocks totaled 39.1 million bushels, 62 percent higher than a year earlier, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. About 46 percent o f the corn was stored on farms. The fourth quarter disappearance was 72.8 million bushels, compared with 56.7 million bushels a year earlier. The carryover stocks were about 11 percent of supply. Soybean stocks on September 1, 2022, were 6.45 million bushels. That was 12 percent lower than stocks a year earlier. Farm stocks of soybeans were 1.40 million bushels. The fourth quarter indicated disappearance was 19.2 million bushels compared with 14.0 million bushels a year ago. The carryover stocks were about 6 percent of supply. Wheat stocks on September 1, 2022, were 36.7 million bushels, 15 percent below a year ago. First quarter indicated disappearance was 12.7 million bushels, compared with 16.1 million bushels last year.
