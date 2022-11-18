Michigan Small Grain Summary
Winter wheat in Michigan averaged 83 bushels per acre this year, up 2 bushels from last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office.
Wheat was planted on 460,000 acres, with 415,000 acres harvested for grain. Wheat production was 34.4 million bushels, down 24 percent from 2021. Michigan winter wheat yields were very good in 2022, the second highest on record. The crop harvested well without any difficulties and had very few condition issues.
Oats in Michigan averaged 61 bushels per acre, down 2 bushels from last year. Thirty thousand acres of oats were harvested in 2022, up 50 percent from last year. Oat production, at 1.83 million bushels, was up 45 percent from a year ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.