Michigan Small Grains Summary
Winter wheat in Michigan averaged 81 bushels per acre this year, up 6 bushels from last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office.
Wheat was planted on 610,000 acres with 560,000 acres harvested for grain. Wheat production was 45.4 million bushels, up 34 percent from 2020. The Michigan winter wheat crop reached maturity well ahead of schedule this year. This helped winter wheat harvest progress ahead of schedule despite the relatively wet weather. Harvest was complete by mid-August.
Oats in Michigan averaged 63 bushels per acre, an increase of 8 bushels from last year. Twenty thousand acres of oats were harvested in 2021, down 33 percent from last year. Oat production, at 1.26 million bushels, was down 24 percent from a year ago.
Nationally, winter wheat production for 2021 totaled 1.28 billion bushels, up 9 percent from the revised 2020 total of 1.17 billion bushels. The United States yield, at 50.2 bushels per acre, was down 1.7 bushels from 2020. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 25.5 million acres, up 11 percent from the previous year. Record low acres were estimated in Utah in 2021. Record high yields were estimated in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas for 2021.
U.S. oat production in 2021 was estimated at record low 39.8 million bushels, down 39 percent from 2020. Yield was estimated at 61.3 bushels per acre, down 3.8 bushels from the previous year. Harvested area, at a record low 650 thousand acres, was 36 percent below 2020.
