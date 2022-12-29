Wexford County

Sunday, Dec. 18

25-year-old male arrested for OWI, Antioch Township

Car vs deer, US-131, Haring Township

Breaking and entering, 46 1/2 Road, Cadillac

Breaking and entering, South 17 Road, Henderson Township

Car vs deer, M-37/M-55, South Branch Township

Two car PI crash, Mitchell St/Works Ave, Haring Township

One car PDA, US-131, Haring Township

27-year-old male arrest on warrant, US-131, Haring Township

Monday, Dec. 19

Suicidal subject, US-131, Clam Lake Township

Assault investigation, North 7 Road, Mesick

Tuesday, Dec. 20

38-year-old male arrested for No Operator's License, 13th St/M-115, Selma Township

41-year-old male arrested for assault and R and O, North 25 Road, Antioch Township

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Car vs deer crash, M-55/South 21 Road, Henderson Township

38-year-old male arrested for OWI, M-55/Benson Road, Cherry Grove Township

Thursday, Dec. 22

One vehicle crash, M-55/17 Road, Henderson Township

32-year-old male arrested for Domestic Assault, Fern Ave, Selma Township

Suspicious situation, Lake St, Cadillac

Well-being check, 32 Road, Haring Township

Suspicious situation, Donna Ln, Selma Township

24-year-old male arrested on warrant, M-115, Clam Lake Township

39-year-old male arrested on warrant, West 16 Road/M-37, Mesick

43-year-old male arrested for MDOP, South 37 Road, Selma Township

Friday, Dec. 23

Suspicious person, West 35 Road/12 Road, Greenwood Township

Commercial alarm, West 30 Road, Slagle Township

Two car PDA, US-131, Clam Lake Township

Civil dispute, 27 Road, Cherry Grove Township

Saturday, Dec. 24

Mental health transport, Hobart St, Cadillac

Two vehicle PDA, M-115/US-131, Clam Lake Township

Civil dispute, Maple Road, Springville Township

Breaking and entering, Mesick Ave, Mesick

Two vehicle PDA, M-115/21 1/2 Road, Antioch Township

Well-being check, M-55, Cherry Grove Township

Breaking and entering, Caribou Trail, Haring Township

