Wexford County
Sunday, Dec. 18
25-year-old male arrested for OWI, Antioch Township
Car vs deer, US-131, Haring Township
Breaking and entering, 46 1/2 Road, Cadillac
Breaking and entering, South 17 Road, Henderson Township
Car vs deer, M-37/M-55, South Branch Township
Two car PI crash, Mitchell St/Works Ave, Haring Township
One car PDA, US-131, Haring Township
27-year-old male arrest on warrant, US-131, Haring Township
Monday, Dec. 19
Suicidal subject, US-131, Clam Lake Township
Assault investigation, North 7 Road, Mesick
Tuesday, Dec. 20
38-year-old male arrested for No Operator's License, 13th St/M-115, Selma Township
41-year-old male arrested for assault and R and O, North 25 Road, Antioch Township
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Car vs deer crash, M-55/South 21 Road, Henderson Township
38-year-old male arrested for OWI, M-55/Benson Road, Cherry Grove Township
Thursday, Dec. 22
One vehicle crash, M-55/17 Road, Henderson Township
32-year-old male arrested for Domestic Assault, Fern Ave, Selma Township
Suspicious situation, Lake St, Cadillac
Well-being check, 32 Road, Haring Township
Suspicious situation, Donna Ln, Selma Township
24-year-old male arrested on warrant, M-115, Clam Lake Township
39-year-old male arrested on warrant, West 16 Road/M-37, Mesick
43-year-old male arrested for MDOP, South 37 Road, Selma Township
Friday, Dec. 23
Suspicious person, West 35 Road/12 Road, Greenwood Township
Commercial alarm, West 30 Road, Slagle Township
Two car PDA, US-131, Clam Lake Township
Civil dispute, 27 Road, Cherry Grove Township
Saturday, Dec. 24
Mental health transport, Hobart St, Cadillac
Two vehicle PDA, M-115/US-131, Clam Lake Township
Civil dispute, Maple Road, Springville Township
Breaking and entering, Mesick Ave, Mesick
Two vehicle PDA, M-115/21 1/2 Road, Antioch Township
Well-being check, M-55, Cherry Grove Township
Breaking and entering, Caribou Trail, Haring Township
