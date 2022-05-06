Michigan Trout Production
The value of all trout sold and distributed in Michigan was $3,907,000 in 2021, according to the USDA, NASS, Great Lakes Region. This is down 62 percent from last year (2020).
Losses of trout intended for sale in Michigan were not published to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. The total value of fish sales received by trout growers in the United States totaled 97.3 million dollars for 2021, an increase of 1 percent from 2020.
