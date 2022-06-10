Michigan Winter Wheat Production and Hay Stocks
Michigan wheat growers anticipate lower yields in2022 than they had last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional office. Michigan wheat growers expect to harvest 425,000 acres, down 135,000 acres from last year. Wheat production in the State is expected to be 33.6 million bushels. The yield forecast of 79 bushels is down 2 bushels per acre from last year’s crop.
U.S. winter wheat production is forecast at 1.17 billion bushels, down 8 percent from 2021. As of May 1, the United States yield is forecast at 47.9 bushels per acre, down 2.3 bushels from last year’s average yield of 50.2 bushels per acre. Area expected to be harvested for grain or seed is forecast at 24.5 million acres, down 4 percent from last year.
Hay stocks on Michigan farms on May 1, 2022 were 270,000 tons, up 42 percent from this time last year.
All hay stored on United States farms as of May 1, 2022, totaled 16.8 million tons, down 7 percent from May 1, 2021. Disappearance from December 1, 2021 - May 1, 2022, totaled 62.2 million tons, down 6 percent from the same period a year earlier.
