Michigan Winter Wheat Production
Dry weather in the last month reduced expected wheat yields in Michigan, according to Marlo D. Michigan Winter Wheat Production
Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office.
Winter Wheat production in the State is expected to total 44.1 million bushels, up 28 percent from 2022, on more acres harvested. The yield is forecast at 76 bushels per acre, 7 bushels below last year and 5 bushels below May 1 forecast.
As of May 28, the 2023 crop was 29 percent headed which was a 9-percentage point increase from last year and 10 points higher than the five-year average. The winter wheat crop condition was 57 percent good to excellent while the crop was 51 percent good to excellent at the same time last year.
