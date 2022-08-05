Michigan winter wheat production
Michigan wheat growers expect the same yield that they did a month ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office.
Winter Wheat production in the State is expected to total 33.6 million bushels, down 26 percent from 2021. Total production is down due to fewer acres and a smaller yield than last year.
As of May 29, the 2022 crop was 23 percent headed which was a 23 percentage point decrease from last year and on par with the five-year average. The winter wheat crop condition was 51 percent good to excellent while the crop was 66 percent good to excellent at the same time last year.
Nationally, winter wheat production is forecast at 1.18 billion bushels, up 1 percent from the May 1 forecast but down 7 percent from 2021. As of June 1, the United States yield is forecast at 48.2 bushels per acre. Up 0.3 bushel from last month but down 2.0 bushels from last year’s average yield of 50.2 bushels per acre. Producers in Missouri and Tennessee are expectation record yields. As of May 29, twenty-nine percent of the winter wheat acreage in the 18 major producing States was rated in good to excellent condition, 19 percentage points lower than at the same time last year. Nationally, 72 percent of the winter wheat crop was headed by May 29, four percentage points behind the 5-year average pace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.