Michigan Winter Wheat Seedings
Michigan winter wheat seeded area for 2022 is estimated at 470,000 acres, a decrease of 23 percent from last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS Great Lake Regional office. Winter wheat planting progress lagged the five-year average for most of the season due to significant rainfall throughout much of October, before wrapping up just behind schedule around mid to late November. The crop condition was rated 50 percent good to excellent as of November 28, compared with 73 percent during the same period last year.
U.S. winter wheat planted area for harvest in 2022, is estimated at 34.4 million acres, up 2 percent from 2021 and up 13 percent from 2020. Seeding of the 2022 acreage was underway in early-September and began the month ahead of the 5-year average pace. Throughout much of the season, planting progressed on pace with the 5-year average and reached 96 percent complete by November 21. Emergence was near or lagged slightly behind the 5-year average pace for most of the season.
