Though the weather cooled last couple days, wildfires will still be a concern throughout the summer.
The National Interagency Fire Center’s summer outlook shows the state’s wildfire potential to be above normal until September.
“Our fire danger right now, which is based on which is based on those fuels based on how dry trees, and grass, and shrubs are on the forest,” U.S. Forest Service public affairs officer Travis Owens said. “Our fire danger right now is very high to extreme, extreme fire danger which is the highest danger there is.”
Owens said extreme fire danger is across most of the state.
Dry fuels such as trees, grass, shrubs, etc. cure in heat and low humidity which makes them vulnerable to fire if they receive an ignition source.
Fires are not the only threat to forests during dry periods.
“If you have drought and the trees are drying out and it hasn’t rained and then something like fire or a pest or a disease is introduced the trees are more susceptible,” Owens said.
Trees are also in jeopardy of defoliation from spongey moths.
Young trees are also more at risk of mortality during this season as well.
“Fire that burns too hot is worse for trees and the ecosystem than moderated fire, and again trees are stressed by drought,” Owens said. “Then the fire is introduced to those trees, then the combination is not very good.”
Owens said it is important to take extra precautions with fire danger being extreme.
Safe practices include making sure a campfire is cold to the touch before leaving it, equipping vehicles with a fire extinguisher and functioning spark arrester and checking for local burn bans and restrictions.
