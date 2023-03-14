Bats are found in all corners of the Earth except the polar regions. There are a total of 1,200 bat species identified in the world today. Michigan hosts nine of these bat species. Bats belong to the order Chiroptera, which in Latin means “winged hand.” Bats are the only mammal capable of sustained flight and have the ability to fly during migration at altitudes of 10,000 feet, much higher than most birds.
Bats in Michigan
Bats serve a variety of purposes in any ecosystem they are found. They may specialize as meat/insect eaters, pollinators or they may eat fruit. Michigan’s bats are insect eating, and they capture and eat an astounding quantity, ranging anywhere from 600 to 1000 insects per hour. They have a very important job of helping keep insect populations in check for farmers, gardeners and anyone who enjoys being outdoors. They eat mosquitos, moths, flies and beetles.
Bats in Michigan live in a variety of locations, but tend to prefer forested habitat near water where insect populations tend to thrive. They inhabit dead standing trees and may also frequent caves or mines. Michigan’s bats have three types of migration classes: sedentary, regional or long distance. Sedentary bats may move up to 30 miles or less; regional bats may migrate up to 300 miles; and long-distance bats travel up to 600 miles. Other bats stay and hibernate right here in Michigan.
Habitat Management
Here are options for managing bat habitat:
- Retain trees with loose, scrappy bark, this leaves habitat for some species to roost.
- Preserve and protect wooded corridors, riparian areas and trees along streams, rivers, lakes and ponds.
- Retain abandoned mines for hibernation. It may be beneficial to add mine closures that will allow bats to enter but not humans.
- Follow recommended decontamination procedures if you have been anywhere bats may inhabit to prevent the spread of the deadly bat disease, White-Nose Syndrome (WNS).
- Minimize the use of insecticides. Their broad use can negatively impact bats.
- Building bat houses can be a fun project to undertake as a family or with a youth group, these can provide homes for bats when their preferred natural habitat is limited.
Echolocation
Echolocation is the ability for an animal to use sonar to “see” with sound. Most bats produce echolocation sounds in their larynx and some may use their tongues to click. Most emit these sounds through their mouth, but some call through their nose. Once they have emitted the sound, they listen for the echo to bounce back from prey, objects or landscape, helping them “see” the size, shape and distance with sound. The external structure of bat’s ears also serve an important role in receiving the echoes. The large variation in sizes, shapes, folds and wrinkles are thought to help in the reception and funneling of echoes and sounds emitted from prey.
Variety of Species in the Mitten State
Michigan bat inhabitants include: hoary bat, eastern red bat, silver-haired bat, eastern pipistrelle (tricolored bat), northern long-eared bat, evening bat, little brown bat, big brown bat and Indiana bat.
The little brown bat is especially abundant throughout the state and is the most commonly seen species. Females form nursery colonies away from the males. Little brown bats like to feed on aquatic insects and are frequently seen dipping and diving over water, but will also forage over lawns and pastures, among trees and under streetlights.
The eastern pipistrelle bat does not migrate as it hibernates in caves or abandoned mines through winter in the western Upper Peninsula where it lives year-round. This bat occupies rock crevices and building ledges during the day and leaves just before sunset to feed on insects.
The northern long-eared bat has large ears that make identification easy. Although it typically roosts alone in buildings and under tree bark in the summer, small numbers hibernate together in caves, often with big brown bats. The species also forms small nursing colonies of about 30 bats in a tree hollow or under bark.
The big brown bat eats beetles, wasps, mosquitoes and flies from pastures and lawns. They fly at dusk and swoop the ground. A colonizing species, big browns roost in buildings and under bridges in summer and hibernate in caves, mines, houses, hollow trees and even storm sewers in winter.
White-Nose Syndrome (WNS)
WNS was first documented as a concern in 2006-2007 in New York. The syndrome was named for the white fungus that sometimes develops on the muzzle of the bat, giving the appearance of a white nose. It then spread across the U.S. and reached Michigan by 2014. Some areas seen a population decrease of up to 90% due to WNS.
Environmental Indicators
It is important to understand the true benefits that bats offer Michigan. They are viewed as positive indicators of biodiversity. They can tell us a lot about the state of the environment, as they are top predators of many common insects and sensitive to land management changes. Watching and learning from bats can make us better land managers.
Brandi Mitchell is the MAEAP Technician for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information contact her at 231-465-8005, brandi.mitchell@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W Upton, Suite 2, Reed City, MI 49677.
