HARRISON — The Honors Students for Mid Michigan College’s Fall 2021 Semester from the Cadillac News coverage area have been announced.

To achieve President’s or Dean’s List honors, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester. President’s List recognition is awarded to students who earned a 4.0 grade point average and students who earned a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average are included on the Dean’s List.

Scholars List recognition is for students who earned a letter grade in 6 or more but fewer than 12 college-level credit hours with a 3.5 or higher grade point average for that semester.

President’s List

Lake City

Alexis DeYoung

Haley Mattison

Dean’s List

Cadillac

Zachary Stevens

Rory Thompson

Evart

Kelci Elder

Alijandra Jones

Kadee Kidd

Elizabeth Lockhart

Hersey

Alison Duddles

McBain

Olivia Koopman

Mesick

Eric Ford

Sears

Livia Hopkins

Haley Niles

Chase Schildhouse

Tustin

Jennifer Schwab

Scholars List

Cadillac

Jacob Barnes

Mikayla Hosner

Cora McLean

Jessica Wilson

Evart

Rickey Andrews

Felicia Bielecki

Samantha Depew

Mari Flachs

Cadin Keysor

McKenzy McKay

Jesse Park

Eli Vincent

Falmouth

Katelyn Buning

Morgan Deruiter

Colin VanHaitsma

Hersey

Nathaniel Huss

Steven Roberts

Kathrine Rueffer

Lake City

Madison Brandt

Caitlin Butzin

Jordan Fox

Harleen Kaur

Meggan Martin

Anthony Wolff

Leroy

Veronica Lofquist

Brock Nelson

Jaide Stieg

Luther

Abigail Trowbridge

Marion

Edward Cox

Emily England

Analiese Fredin

Corey Kenyon

Mason Salisbury

McBain

Taylor Benthem

Reese Ensing

Claire Goodrich

James Taylor

Tana VanPolen

Reed City

Taylor Bromley

Jamie Eichenberg

Erin Flowers

Elise Garner

Taylor Hilliard

Katelynn Holmes

McKenna Miller

Brianna Swales

Heather VanSyckle

Isaac Williams

Tustin

Abby Martin

Nicholas Neuman

Kennedy Payne

Jacie Schonert

Mariah Sieting