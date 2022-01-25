HARRISON — The Honors Students for Mid Michigan College’s Fall 2021 Semester from the Cadillac News coverage area have been announced.
To achieve President’s or Dean’s List honors, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester. President’s List recognition is awarded to students who earned a 4.0 grade point average and students who earned a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average are included on the Dean’s List.
Scholars List recognition is for students who earned a letter grade in 6 or more but fewer than 12 college-level credit hours with a 3.5 or higher grade point average for that semester.
President’s List
Lake City
Alexis DeYoung
Haley Mattison
Dean’s List
Cadillac
Zachary Stevens
Rory Thompson
Evart
Kelci Elder
Alijandra Jones
Kadee Kidd
Elizabeth Lockhart
Hersey
Alison Duddles
McBain
Olivia Koopman
Mesick
Eric Ford
Sears
Livia Hopkins
Haley Niles
Chase Schildhouse
Tustin
Jennifer Schwab
Scholars List
Cadillac
Jacob Barnes
Mikayla Hosner
Cora McLean
Jessica Wilson
Evart
Rickey Andrews
Felicia Bielecki
Samantha Depew
Mari Flachs
Cadin Keysor
McKenzy McKay
Jesse Park
Eli Vincent
Falmouth
Katelyn Buning
Morgan Deruiter
Colin VanHaitsma
Hersey
Nathaniel Huss
Steven Roberts
Kathrine Rueffer
Lake City
Madison Brandt
Caitlin Butzin
Jordan Fox
Harleen Kaur
Meggan Martin
Anthony Wolff
Leroy
Veronica Lofquist
Brock Nelson
Jaide Stieg
Luther
Abigail Trowbridge
Marion
Edward Cox
Emily England
Analiese Fredin
Corey Kenyon
Mason Salisbury
McBain
Taylor Benthem
Reese Ensing
Claire Goodrich
James Taylor
Tana VanPolen
Reed City
Taylor Bromley
Jamie Eichenberg
Erin Flowers
Elise Garner
Taylor Hilliard
Katelynn Holmes
McKenna Miller
Brianna Swales
Heather VanSyckle
Isaac Williams
Tustin
Abby Martin
Nicholas Neuman
Kennedy Payne
Jacie Schonert
Mariah Sieting
