Temps will remain mild during the day during the middle part of May but continue to be fairly cold overnight. This weekend, May 20-21, will see mostly sunny skies with daytime temps in the 60s and 70s but overnight dipping down into the high 30s. That’s pretty cool for this time of year. The trend will continue for the first few days of the week ahead, though Wednesday, May 24, temps are projected to be in the high 70s under sunny skies and only dip down into the 50s overnight. These cows thought the temps were high enough around midday on Tuesday of this week to seek a siesta under the shade of this large tree. (photo by Mike Dunn)
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Finale: Danny & Jackie Reunited, Plus Crowded Dinner Table (PHOTOS)
- A Lucky Draw
- Mesick Mushroom Festival gets off to a strong start Friday
- At least one injured in multiple-vehicle crash at M-115, Division
- Pioneer Motel demolition on Mackinaw Trail began Monday
- Access, affordability two biggest internet issues facing Cadillac area
- Developers re-submit application for rezoning of Cooley School property
- My Three Moms
- Wexford Sheriff's Office welcomes three new deputies
- Club Cadillac looking to reintroduce itself, members to community with open house
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.