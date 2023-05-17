Weather cows in field

Temps will remain mild during the day during the middle part of May but continue to be fairly cold overnight. This weekend, May 20-21, will see mostly sunny skies with daytime temps in the 60s and 70s but overnight dipping down into the high 30s. That’s pretty cool for this time of year. The trend will continue for the first few days of the week ahead, though Wednesday, May 24, temps are projected to be in the high 70s under sunny skies and only dip down into the 50s overnight. These cows thought the temps were high enough around midday on Tuesday of this week to seek a siesta under the shade of this large tree. (photo by Mike Dunn)

"

"