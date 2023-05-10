Horses saying hello

The trend of mild temps during the day with cool overnight temps dipping into the 40s looks like it will continue a while. The daytime temps have been hitting into the 70s lately, giving the air the feel of summer, but it cools down enough at night to still require a warm sweater or spring coat outside. Looks like a pretty good Mother's Day weekend under sunny skies. It will only be in the mid-60s during the day Sunday and will dip into the low 40s overnight. Looks like sunny skies in the early part of the week ahead, which is always welcome. These horses seem to be enjoying the spring weather and each other's company. (photo by Mike Dunn) 

"

"