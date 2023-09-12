As we head into the middle of September, mild temps during the day are the norm but with overnight temps continuing in the 40s. There is sure to be frost on the pumpkin in October if this trend continues. This weekend, Sept. 16-17, will be overcast and a bit cool with daytime temps only in the 60s. There's a good chance for rain on Sunday but sunny skies are expected to begin the new week with daytime temps back into the low 70s. It was cooler than usual for Friday's home football game on Sept. 8 and there were plenty of long sleeves and sweaters and hoodies on display, even among the younger fans. (photo by Mike Dunn)
