Osceola County Emergency Management is reporting that 20 Mile Road between Lakola Road and 230th Avenue in Tustin is closed to repair a utility line that was damaged during an accident this afternoon. Utility crews are expected to make repairs but those attending school events this evening may be impacted.
20 Mile Road between Lakola Road and 230 Ave. in Osceola Co. is temporarily closed due to utility repair
