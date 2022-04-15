Before the brightly colored eggs, the feast and the celebration of the Easter holiday, Christians first acknowledge the sacrifice of Jesus Christ as he died on the cross.
In celebration of that sacrifice, the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association is inviting the community to its Good Friday Service. This year, the event will take those who attend on a journey from the Upper Room to the Garden Tomb with Jesus during the two-hour service.
The first part will be outdoors and will start at 6 p.m. at the boat launch area of the Keith McKellop Walkway at the northeast corner of Lake Cadillac. During this part of the service, those who attend will trace the first seven stops on the journey with Christ through scripture, reflection, prayer and song as those who attend the service will walk along the lake pathway to the First Baptist Church on Stimson Street.
The second part of the service, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, will occur at the First Baptist Church and will include the final seven stops to the cross.
If a person is unable to do the walk on the pathway, they are invited to gather at the First Baptist Church by 7 p.m., when those walking will enter the church for the rest of the service.
A guide booklet will be provided for all with a special booklet for children. An offering will be received for the work of CAMA Chaplain, Ed Gilbert, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.