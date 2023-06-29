Miss Missaukee Faye 1957

It was June 27, 1958 when the lovely Faye Tacoma, the reigning Miss Missaukee, participated in the festival held up north for the opening of the Mackinac Bridge. Faye was given a send-off from Lake City on that day with her escorts Don and Norma Iverson and in an Oldsmobile Company car that was provided for the occasion. Faye returned "very tired but very happy" after the long day of the festival that was held this week 66 years ago. Faye also appeared in the July 4 parade in downtown Lake City and provided a report of her trip to the Mackinac Bridge Festival. (courtesy of Missaukee Historical Society) 

"

"