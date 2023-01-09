Missaukee Conservation District is offering workshops in 2023 that can be used by a variety of landowners, schools, churches and businesses to further connect with local environments and reduce waste.
Vermicomposting 101
Saturday, February 11, 10:30 a.m., Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road Lake City
In 2017, America generated 103 million tons of food waste and worldwide one-third of all the food produced goes to waste. Food waste is a main contributor to methane emissions, and decomposition of food is slowed when in a landfill. Take action to reduce your contribution to the landfills and make nutrient rich soil using Vermicomposting — that’s composting with worms! This composting can take very little effort and space. At this workshop we will review the basics of composting and get you set up with a vermicomposting system using buckets or cat litter containers.
Landscaping for Habitat
Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m., Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road
Landscaping and lawn care practices have diverted far from our natural environment, creating sterile places that lack benefits for wildlife or pollinators. Plants offered in “Big Box Stores” often sell what are called cultivars of native plants, meaning they have been bred to have more flowers, flowers of different color and size, or even worse non-native plants. Some studies have shown that cultivars aren’t visited as often by pollinators and sometimes unknowingly harm insects (xerces.org/blog/cultivar-conundrum). In this workshop, we’ll go over ways you can change your landscaping practices to benefit our local wildlife and still enjoy your yard.
Tree and Native Plant Sale information will be available at this workshop.
Earth Day with Missaukee CD
Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road
Earth Day started in 1970 until this point, mainstream America remained largely oblivious to environmental concerns and how a polluted environment threatens human health. This day continues to be celebrated annually to bring attention to the progress we’ve made in the last 53 years and the work yet to be done. We’ve set up a day of events for all ages to connect with our local environment. At 10 a.m. we will reuse and repurpose items to make bird feeders and houses. We’ll have some bottles and jars available but feel free to bring your own. After a lunch break at 1 p.m., we’ll set out for a hike at Missaukee Nature Trails to look for signs of spring. To finish off the day at 4 p.m., we’ll start an educational volunteer opportunity to go over how to take care of your backyard birds in the spring and implement some new features to the bird wall at Missaukee Conservation District. Come for one or come for all events we have planned for this Saturday as we celebrate our planet Earth. No registration required.
Rain Garden 101
June 7, 6 p.m., Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road
We’ll focus on rain gardens specifically during this workshop, a great tool to utilize to regulate stormwater and run off before it enters our lakes and streams. During heavy rain events our stormwater moves quickly across lawns, gravel and pavement picking up and transporting pesticides, gas and more and entering our lakes and streams. Rain Gardens are depressions in the ground that are filled with water tolerant native plants that absorb and filter stormwater. These are great near waterfronts, surrounding stormwater drains, and at the edges of parking lots/driveways. This is an excellent workshop for businesses and homeowners. Plants may be available for purchase at this workshop.
We are excited to offer this great set of workshops. Please see what other events we have planned and register for these workshops at missaukeecd.org/events.
Missaukee Conservation District is taking tree orders in paper form and online at missaukeecd.org/store until April 15 and native plant orders until March 31. These items are at a low price to help you implement the practices taught in these workshops and creating habitat in Missaukee County and surrounding area. All Conservation Districts offer tree sales and some have native plants, so check with your local conservation district to find out what they have available.
Sara Huetteman is the Education Coordinator and Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control Agent for Missaukee County. For more information on the poster contest and education opportunities, contact Sara at (231) 839-7193, sara.huetteman@macd.org or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
