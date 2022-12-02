Missaukee County Announced that a Full-Scale Exercise (FSE)

The Full-Scale Exercise will take place at McBain Rural Agricultural School on December 3rd

.

Lake City— November 29, 2022 Missaukee County Announced that a Full-Scale

Exercise (FSE) will take place at the McBain Rural Agricultural School on Saturday, December

3, 2022.

The Exercise Planning Team consists of McBain Rural Agricultural School

Superintendent Scott Akom, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer, Missaukee County EMS

Director Aaron Sogge, Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel, and McBain Fire

Department Deputy Chief Jay DeBoer.

“The first responder expertise has been critical in the evaluation of the plans that I have

been writing which will guide the event,” said Linda Hartshorne-Shafer, Director of Emergency

Management.

This will be the first full-scale exercise held in Missaukee County in many years, and the

development has been an invaluable learning experience for the entire exercise planning team.

The objectives of exercising are to learn, practice, and find areas of improvement. “There will

certainly be much to learn as areas for improvement discovered as we practice,” said HartshorneShafer, continuing, “what we discover through this process will be incorporated into future

planning as we continue to learn from our weaknesses and build on our strengths.”

2

County Administrator Vogel has also been impressed by the commitment of the planning

team. “Planning a full-scale exercise is a complex process. I have been impressed by

Hartshorne-Shafer’s planning and organization. The FSE demonstrates the kind of cooperation

and collaboration that regularly occurs behind the scenes within the first responder community

and their dedication to the safety of students in our schools,” Vogel said.

The Full-Scale Exercise may cause disruptions to travel in and around the area of the

McBain Rural Agricultural School through about noon on Saturday, December 3rd. “Please be

patient” said Administrator Vogel, continuing, “we hope any inconvenience will be outweighed

by the importance of the exercise.”

"

"