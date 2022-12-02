Missaukee County Announced that a Full-Scale Exercise (FSE)
Lake City— November 29, 2022 Missaukee County Announced that a Full-Scale
Exercise (FSE) will take place at the McBain Rural Agricultural School on Saturday, December
3, 2022.
The Exercise Planning Team consists of McBain Rural Agricultural School
Superintendent Scott Akom, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer, Missaukee County EMS
Director Aaron Sogge, Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel, and McBain Fire
Department Deputy Chief Jay DeBoer.
“The first responder expertise has been critical in the evaluation of the plans that I have
been writing which will guide the event,” said Linda Hartshorne-Shafer, Director of Emergency
Management.
This will be the first full-scale exercise held in Missaukee County in many years, and the
development has been an invaluable learning experience for the entire exercise planning team.
The objectives of exercising are to learn, practice, and find areas of improvement. “There will
certainly be much to learn as areas for improvement discovered as we practice,” said HartshorneShafer, continuing, “what we discover through this process will be incorporated into future
planning as we continue to learn from our weaknesses and build on our strengths.”
County Administrator Vogel has also been impressed by the commitment of the planning
team. “Planning a full-scale exercise is a complex process. I have been impressed by
Hartshorne-Shafer’s planning and organization. The FSE demonstrates the kind of cooperation
and collaboration that regularly occurs behind the scenes within the first responder community
and their dedication to the safety of students in our schools,” Vogel said.
The Full-Scale Exercise may cause disruptions to travel in and around the area of the
McBain Rural Agricultural School through about noon on Saturday, December 3rd. “Please be
patient” said Administrator Vogel, continuing, “we hope any inconvenience will be outweighed
by the importance of the exercise.”
