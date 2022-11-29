Missaukee County Announced that a Full-Scale Exercise (FSE) The Full-Scale Exercise will take place at McBain Rural Agricultural School on December 3rd . Lake City— November 29, 2022 Missaukee County Announced that a Full-Scale Exercise (FSE) will take place at the McBain Rural Agricultural School on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Exercise Planning Team consists of McBain Rural Agricultural School Superintendent Scott Akom, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer, Missaukee County EMS Director Aaron Sogge, Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel, and McBain Fire Department Deputy Chief Jay DeBoer. “The first responder expertise has been critical in the evaluation of the plans that I have been writing which will guide the event,” said Linda Hartshorne-Shafer, Director of Emergency Management. This will be the first full-scale exercise held in Missaukee County in many years, and the development has been an invaluable learning experience for the entire exercise planning team. The objectives of exercising are to learn, practice, and find areas of improvement. “There will certainly be much to learn as areas for improvement discovered as we practice,” said HartshorneShafer, continuing, “what we discover through this process will be incorporated into future planning as we continue to learn from our weaknesses and build on our strengths.”

