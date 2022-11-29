Missaukee County Announced that a Full-Scale Exercise (FSE) The Full-Scale Exercise will take place at McBain Rural Agricultural School on December 3rd . Lake City— November 29, 2022 Missaukee County Announced that a Full-Scale Exercise (FSE) will take place at the McBain Rural Agricultural School on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Exercise Planning Team consists of McBain Rural Agricultural School Superintendent Scott Akom, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer, Missaukee County EMS Director Aaron Sogge, Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel, and McBain Fire Department Deputy Chief Jay DeBoer. “The first responder expertise has been critical in the evaluation of the plans that I have been writing which will guide the event,” said Linda Hartshorne-Shafer, Director of Emergency Management. This will be the first full-scale exercise held in Missaukee County in many years, and the development has been an invaluable learning experience for the entire exercise planning team. The objectives of exercising are to learn, practice, and find areas of improvement. “There will certainly be much to learn as areas for improvement discovered as we practice,” said HartshorneShafer, continuing, “what we discover through this process will be incorporated into future planning as we continue to learn from our weaknesses and build on our strengths.”
Missaukee County Announced that a Full-Scale Exercise (FSE)
Jill Thomas
Missaukee Sentinel Office Manager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac child 1 of 25 worldwide with rare disorder
- Local family find support in community, each other during battle with cancer
- MSP looking for help locating missing man
- Public record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court
- Biden talks Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'
- Lake City man accepts plea in CSC case
- VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too
- Lake City man facing possible life sentence for meth-related offense
- Cadillac man accepts plea for drug-related offenses
- Campsite reservations expected to fill up quickly at Mitchell State Park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.