Missaukee District Library hosting Theaters and Opera Houses program

LAKE CITY — The Missaukee Ardis District Library is hosting a Theaters and Opera Houses in Cadillac program on Thursday, April 7.
The program will take place at the library, starting at 6 p.m. The presenter, the Director of Training Concessions at GQT Movies and Wexford County Historical Society docent, Richard Shults, will discuss the different theaters and opera houses that have appeared throughout the history of Cadillac.
“I present an overview of the entertainment in Cadillac,” Shults said. “It goes from the opera houses and the very beginnings of the town, all the way up to the Cadillac for today.”
As a local historian, Shults said he has done hours of research on different historical theaters and tracked down their previous locations. With his knowledge of the subject, Shults said he wrote a book called, The Theaters and Opera Houses of Cadillac, MI.
This book details the different theaters and opera houses located in Cadillac throughout history. Using his book and new information he has gathered as a guide, Shults said he’ll discuss the buildings and the owners behind them.
“Most people don’t realize that, especially during the Nickelodeon era (1905-1920), there were three to four theaters operating constantly at the same time,” Shults said.
“Many of them were owned by local families and I try to talk about the families as well as some of the personalities that were involved with these theaters, too.”
In addition to his presentation, Shults said he’ll bring in some historical items from his theater collection, including old movie posters and a 1903 Edison projecting Kinetoscope. Shults said he’ll also showcase some footage from the first movies played in Cadillac.
With the April 7 program, Library Director Laura Marion said it’s a chance to expose the community to the arts.
“It’s important because we get so little of it here,” Marion said.
“Lots of times people can get art from TV or computer, but to get a real person talking about art and his love and kind of his passion for this historical kind of art form, I think it’s nice to share that with people.”
Shults said it’s about giving people a greater appreciation for local history and ensuring it is not forgotten.
“I’m realizing that Cadillac, and all local history, is relevant to us and hopefully that won’t be forgotten,” Shults said.
“Local history is by far richer than national history is, and it affects people more than national history does.”
