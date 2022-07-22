LAKE CITY — It was a sunny day at the Missaukee County Park as the Missaukee Library held its second event for the summer reading program recently.
With dozens of kids running around the park, Library Director Laura Marion was ecstatic about the turnout.
“I think it’s wonderful for kids to get all of these opportunities,” she said.
After local storyteller Jerri Mathews entertained the kids, Phantom the Mermaid made a surprise visit to Lake Missaukee.
“It’s very seldom that you get to see a mermaid and be able to listen to a storyteller,” Marion said.
After the storyteller and mermaid, the kids headed over to the pavilion for crafts, games, and other activities. As they watched their children play, many parents enjoyed coming out to the park.
“(My daughter) gets to come here and meet all her friends at the beach,” Lake City resident Heidi Ricklefs said. “I love that they are promoting reading and hands-on activities and art.”
Carolyn Dorman, who recently moved to Lake City, said she enjoyed listening to the storyteller. Her seven-year-old daughter, Paisley Perez, said she liked talking to the mermaid.
“I liked touching the mermaid’s tail,” Perez said.
As volunteers, the Missaukee County Conservation District, and 4-H Program helped the library with its activities, the county’s Early Head Start program also had bubbles, wands, and books for the kids.
With programs like these, Marion said they give people something to do in the summer.
“Lots of times our kids are watching television or not doing anything,” Marion said. “But to make plans with friends and have a purpose for your day, I think that’s kind of a nice thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.