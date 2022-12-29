LAKE CITY — Dozens came out to Missaukee Mountain in Lake City as the resort opened up for the first time this winter Wednesday.
Thanks to the recent snowstorm, Missaukee Mountain Board President Greg Davis said they wanted to give local kids something to do on a weekday.
“Everybody is so excited to get out,” he said. “It’s kind of why we did it while everybody was off from school. We got the snow, so we were like bring it on.”
The resort was able to make some small upgrades during the off-season. Davis said they have all new tow ropes and obtained 15 new rental snowboards.
Throughout the season, he said the resort will continue asking for donations and volunteers to support and run the mountain.
“We don’t really need volunteers to come out and do food or volunteers for this or that,” he said. “What we really need are people that are willing to come put in the time to learn how to run the operation so our aging board can start giving away some of the responsibilities.”
As the resort kicks off the season, many visitors were excited to get back out onto the mountain and spend time with family and friends.
“I just love how everybody knows everybody and there’s always somebody that can help you out or help your kids out,” Lake City resident Kiely Baldwin said.
For residents like Nathan Newell, it’s about seeing the kids out having fun. Newell’s family comes to the resort a handful of times each year and he said he enjoys the community togetherness.
“It’s a good time to see all the kids out here playing with their friends,” he said. “It’s a nice thing for these guys and girls, but it’s not achievable without all these folks that donate their time and effort. It’s awful nice that they do that.”
Some newcomers also made their way to the resort for opening day. Melissa McKibben said she came from Oklahoma to visit family for Christmas and decided to try something they’ve never done before with their children.
“It’s their first time sledding on a very big hill,” she said. “In Oklahoma, we have small hills but nothing like this one.”
Looking toward the rest of the winter season, Davis said the plan is to be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This schedule will be based on the weather and the amount of snow on the mountain.
Davis said people can check the resort’s new Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MissaukeeMountain to find out if they are open.
