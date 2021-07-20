LAKE CITY — The Missaukee Lake Association and Lake Improvement Boards for Lake Missaukee, Sapphire, and Crooked are holding two informative meetings in the upcoming weeks.
MLA Meeting: Saturday, July 24 at 9 a.m., the MLA will be holding its annual meeting at the Lake Township Hall. After the business meeting, Emma Costantino from the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) will be presenting on the Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch (EAPW).
The EAPW is a program that trains volunteers to monitor the lakes for aquatic invasive plants. The purpose of the program is to recruit more “citizen scientists” to help spot invasive species while out on the lake.
“Invasive plants have been found to reduce the biodiversity in a lake, impede recreation, and lower surrounding property values,” said Mimi Zwolak, the president at the MLA. “The more people we have to do that, the more likely we are to catch things before they become a problem.”
With this meeting, Zwolak said they are hoping to make more people aware of the different invasive species on Michigan’s watch list.
“Regular monitoring for aquatic invasive plants can prevent them from taking over the lake,” Zwolak said.
LIBs Meeting:
On Saturday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m., the Lake Improvement Boards for Lake Missaukee, Sapphire, and Crooked are holding informative meetings at the Lake Township Hall.
Each board will be evaluating its treatment of aquatic invasive species (AIS) in their respective lakes. Zwolak said the treatment maps for each lake will be present, and the boards will discuss how the treatments have gone and if any changes need to be made.
Both the July 24 and Aug. 21 meetings are open to the public.
