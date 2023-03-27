Missaukee County contains two major watersheds that drain into Lake Michigan, the Manistee and Muskegon. Watersheds are multiple river systems that pour into a common waterway and the surrounding land where the rain and snow melt flows over and drains into those waterways.
When we think of rivers and lakes, we most often think of fish, frogs, turtles and birds, but the basis of our local food web hides in our waters and relies on clean, healthy systems. I’m talking about the flying insects we see in the summer months. These critters spend most of their lives in rivers, wetlands and lakes. They are called macroinvertebrates, which include the larval stage for dragonflies, mayflies, dobsonflies and midges to name a few, but also crustaceans, snails and fully aquatic bugs. Macroinvertebrates can be seen with the naked eye but are often hiding in leaf litter or vegetation and holding onto logs and rocks in the streams.
These elusive critters can tell us quite a bit about the health of our rivers and streams. With the help of volunteers, we collect and identify the macroinvertebrates with the intent of learning the health of the stream and identifying problem areas that may be impacting the stream. Macroinvertebrates with such small bodies can be sensitive to pollution, including sediment runoff. Researchers have placed macroinvertebrates on a sensitivity scale and using a simplified equation we can determine the health of the watershed based on what was collected. Missaukee Conservation District, along with organizations across the state, follow the same protocol established by Michigan Clean Water Corps to sample the river twice a year, in the spring and fall.
The process and data collected from volunteer stream monitoring are available to anyone wishing to learn more at micorps.net. On average, the six locations sampled in Missaukee County rate “good” and a scale of Excellent to Poor. Volunteers get a chance to see the rivers in a new light and learn about the impact we have on our local waters and those downstream.
Missaukee Conservation District is in the sixth year of volunteer stream monitoring and looking for people to join their stream team! We have scheduled our spring monitoring for Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. No prior experience is necessary to participate, and it is a great opportunity for kids ages 8 and up. Join us on the following Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. to identify the critters we collected and be the first to find out the scores. Registration is open for both events at Missaukeecd.org or contact the office at 231-839-7193.
Sara Huetteman is the Education Coordinator for Missaukee Conservation District. For more information and to schedule educational opportunities, contact Sara by phone at 231-839-7193, by email at sara.huetteman@macd.org or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District office at 6180 W Sanborn Road, Lake City.
