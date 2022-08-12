It’s ironic that the current times we are living in; a concerted effort is underway to erase the role of God and faith in America’s public life. Our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C, is filled with Christian religious symbols that adorn its buildings and monuments as evidence of God’s role in America’s heritage. From the halls of Congress, to the monuments, to almost every landmark building, biblical and religious quotations and images are inscribed and preserved as an official testimony to the true place God has in our nation’s birthright and history.
The U.S. Capitol
In the House chamber is the inscription, “In God We Trust.” Also, above the gallery door, stands a marble image of Moses, surrounded by 22 other lawgivers. At the east entrance to the Senate chamber are the words Annuit Coeptis, which is Latin for “He has favored our undertakings.” The words “In God We Trust.” “The Baptism of Pocahontas,” is a painting in the Rotunda, and also “The Embarkation of the Pilgrims” that shows the Pilgrims praying on a shipboard led by William Brewster. Clearly seen is an open Bible are the words, “The New Testament according to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.” The words “God with Us” inscribed on the sail of the ship. In the Capitol’s Chapel is a stained glass window showing George Washington in prayer under the inscription “This Nation under God. Also, the prayer from Psalm 16:1 is etched in the window, stating “Preserve me, God, for in Thee do I put my trust.”
Dick McGarry
Lake City
