CADILLAC — The federal government has been an obstacle to businesses finding enough employees, a U.S. Representative said during a recent stop in Cadillac.
U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Midland) met at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce with business representatives from the area. The meeting was not public, but following the meeting Moolenaar said the group talked about supply chain issues, taxes, regulations, infrastructure and labor force issues.
Moolenaar said there are a number of things that are affecting the nation’s workforce shortage, including the extension of federal unemployment benefits.
“I think it was a mistake to extend the higher federal payments ... through September,” Moolenaar said. He said the economy was ready to bounce back from the shutdowns that were put in place to reduce the spread of COVID.
“Employers were ready to hire, but the federal government created an incentive for people not to go back to work,” Moolenaar said. “I voted against that. I think it was a mistake to have that kind of an extension when there were real opportunities for people to come back into the workforce.”
He said there is some “muscle memory” to get people used to working again. Besides getting people back into the workforce, Moolenaar said more training is needed to get workers better prepared for current and future jobs.
“We also need to keep working with preparing people for the jobs that are out there,” Moolenaar said. “You look at all the opportunities in the skilled trades ... career and technical education plays a role. I think our state got away from that (and) we’re coming back to seeing the importance of that.”
Moolenaar is also concerned that a federal vaccine mandate calling for companies with more than 100 employees to require workers to be vaccinated or tested regularly will also stress the workforce.
“I’m someone who had the vaccine,” Moolenaar said. “I supported the research and development of the vaccine, and I think the vaccine has been beneficial. But I think a big part of what needs to happen is for people to trust the government is not forcing them into decisions that affect them, and rather that we’re making available opportunities to protect health.
“I think the president’s idea of a vaccine mandate is going to further exacerbate the problem of losing employees.”
Moolenaar gave an example of Henry Ford Health System, which announced about 400 employees have walked off of their jobs due to the vaccine mandate.
“These are critical positions in health care that we need people doing those jobs,” Moolenaar said. “So we’re communicating very strongly with the president. You know that with voluntary efforts with the best information that people can trust is the way to go in terms of protecting people’s health, rather than these mandates.”
Misinformation and mixed messages are an issue in building trust in the information being provided about COVID, Moolenaar said.
“I think we all have a responsibility to communicate the truth, whether it’s government or journalism or the private sector in business,” Moolenaar said. “Once trust is lost, it’s difficult to restore it.”
Moolenaar said the mixed messages about COVID, especially as the medical and science community learned more about the disease, affected people’s trust in what was being said.
“I think, unfortunately, especially with respect to COVID, from first the science has changed and you learn more about the disease over time, but there were so many different messages,” he said, “that I think people lost trust in our leaders’ ability to communicate in their best interest.”
