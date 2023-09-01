Joanne Welsh sent us the Cadillac News a great photo of the blue moon over Lake Mitchell. She took the photo on Thursday. If you have a great shot you want to share please email it to news@cadillacnews.com. Please include details of the photo.
Moon over Lake Mitchell
- MATT SEWARD
-
- Updated
MATT SEWARD
