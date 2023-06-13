Weather horse eating grass

It was unseasonably warm there for a while in late May but more recently it's been unseasonably cool and sometimes just downright cold for approaching the middle of June, especially overnight. But relief is on the way. Starting with Father's Day this Sunday, June 18, the warmer air is returning. Daytime temps will be in the low-to-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and overnight the mercury will dip down into the low 50s, good sleeping weather. It may have been kind of cool for June 13 but this well-groomed horse appears to be enjoying the elements as well as some tasty grass. (photo by Mike Dunn) 

"

"